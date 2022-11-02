Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 11:41 am

Mental Wellness Center partners with local chef serves nutritious lunches to community members with mental health challenges

For the Love of George event at Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara, California, August 28, 2022. . Photo: ©2022 Isaac Hernández de Lipa / IsaacHernandez.com
Mental Wellness Center
For the Love of George event at Mental Wellness Center, Santa Barbara, California, August 28, 2022. . Photo: ©2022 Isaac Hernández de Lipa / IsaacHernandez.com

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Local chef David Media partners with Mental Wellness Center on Garden Street to provide healthy meals to those with mental health challenges.

Medina leases the MWC Garden Street location for his catering business, while providing lunches to center's fellowship club members struggling with mental health and/or substance abuse issues.

In the weeks since the partnership between the two began attendance has increased two-fold.

“Not only is food the anchor to draw more people back to the Club post-covid, but, with good nutrition at the forefront, Annmarie and I know that the food we serve will enhance their mental health and wellbeing,” said Medina.

CEO of Mental Wellness Center Annmarie Cameron sought out the right partner to execute and provide this program to address the need for free nutritious food for those in the community.

“Mental Wellness Center had always strived to offer healthy food choices to its members, because we understand the dire effect that poor nutrition and food insecurity can have on a person’s overall mental health and wellbeing."

The two welcome all to the center for counseling services and community support. The club is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunches served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
garden street
KEYT
mental wellness center
nutrition
Santa Barbara

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content