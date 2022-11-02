Mental Wellness Center partners with local chef serves nutritious lunches to community members with mental health challenges

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Local chef David Media partners with Mental Wellness Center on Garden Street to provide healthy meals to those with mental health challenges.

Medina leases the MWC Garden Street location for his catering business, while providing lunches to center's fellowship club members struggling with mental health and/or substance abuse issues.

In the weeks since the partnership between the two began attendance has increased two-fold.

“Not only is food the anchor to draw more people back to the Club post-covid, but, with good nutrition at the forefront, Annmarie and I know that the food we serve will enhance their mental health and wellbeing,” said Medina.

CEO of Mental Wellness Center Annmarie Cameron sought out the right partner to execute and provide this program to address the need for free nutritious food for those in the community.

“Mental Wellness Center had always strived to offer healthy food choices to its members, because we understand the dire effect that poor nutrition and food insecurity can have on a person’s overall mental health and wellbeing."

The two welcome all to the center for counseling services and community support. The club is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with lunches served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.