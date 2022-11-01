NASA and ULA’s Joint Polar Satellite System Tuesday launch delayed to November 9

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif.– NASA and the United Launch Alliance Atlas 401 rocket launch planned for Tuesday has been delayed to Nov. 9 due to a mechanical error on the day of liftoff.

The Joint Polar Satellite System 2-civilian polar-orbiting weather satellite onboard the rocket was in need of a battery replacement before it will be safe and cleared for departure.

Originally the launch was scheduled for Tuesday between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.. The launch window has now been moved to Nov. 9 if weather permits.