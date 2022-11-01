Roots Dispensary proposal on Santa Claus Lane survives appeal

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -Santa Claus Lane used to be known for a Santa looking out of a chimney at a toy store, now some locals and business owners are concerned a new dispensary will be associated with the name.

But an appeal before the board of supervisors failed.

Santa Barbara Supervisors heard dozens of public comments on Tuesday afternoon before voting unanimously to deny an appeal of The Roots Dispensary location at 3823 Santa Claus Lane.

Before the vote, board chair Joan Hartman said it is still important to state that marijuana is not a good product for the developing brain.

She also added that youth activities in the area are beyond a thousand feet from the dispensary location.

Supervisor Gregg Hart commented on concerns over traffic. He said he lives near dispensaries in Santa Barbara and has only noticed a couple of cars at a time outside of the businesses.

Hart compared them to jewelry stores.

Supervisor Bob Nelson, who has three teens, said, "I understand the concern that begins to normalize legal cannabis."

Nelson tried to quote a Sublime song while talking about the issue, but still voted to deny the appeal.

The supervisors said the seasonal surf school did not qualify as youth center since the instruction is at the beach.

Supervisor Das Williams introduced a "Not in my backyard" study that led to a break before the vote to allow the parties to read it.

Dispensary supporters said Roots will be the sixth operator in unincorporated Santa Barbara County.

Dispensary spokesperson Tina Fanucchi-Frontado believes people will forget about the controversy in a year.

She said the Pat and Maire Radis who own the building will be the main investor and intends to be a good and philanthropic neighbor.

She said Mr. Radis, who has Parkinson's disease uses cannabis medicinally.

They want the product to be grown locally.

The Roots has other locations in Lompoc and Port Hueneme as well.

Without further hurdles The Roots will open in the Spring.

