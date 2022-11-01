Skip to Content
Austin Butler, Danielle Deadwyler, Ke Huy Quan among others to be honored at 2023 SBIFF

SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara International Film Festival (SBIFF) announced the Virtuosos Award honorees for the 2023 festival.

The honorees include: Austin Butler (Elvis), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Danielle Deadwyler (Till), Nina Hoss (Tár), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Jeremy Pope (The Inspection), Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) and Jeremy Strong (Armageddon Time).

The eight actors will discuss their work and receive their awards on Wednesday, February 15. Click here for tickets.

“This year’s group of Virtuosos is unique in that they’ve all been performing for years and in some cases decades. It’s an impressive bunch that proves you can have a breakout moment at any point in your career. I’m sure they’ll all have memorable and inspiring stories to tell,” said moderator Dave Karger.

SBIFF writes that the Virtuosos Award is an honor created to recognize a select group of talent whose noteworthy performances in film have elevated them into the national cinematic dialogue.

The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will take place live from Feb. 8 - 18, 2023.

Events including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes, will be held throughout Santa Barbara – passes and tickets are on sale now at sbiff.org.

