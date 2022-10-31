Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office investigate cause of half sunk tesla in the ocean in Carpinteria Monday

Carpinteria, Calif.– Carpinteria-Summerland firefighters were on scene of a partially submerged Tesla in the ocean around the 800 block of San Point Road in Carpinteria Monday.

Crews found the car in four feet of water upon arrival to the scene. Water rescue was deployed to look and clear the area of any occupants.

Carpinteria-Summerland alongside Montecito Fire and State Beach lifeguards assisted in the emergency response before the incident was turned to Santa Barbara County Sheriff's for extraction.

Specific details remain unknown at this time, but the incident is under investigation.