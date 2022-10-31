Skip to Content
Five arrests total Halloween weekend in Isla Vista continues decrease in crime on the holiday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

ISLA VISTA, Calif.– Santa Barbara Sheriff's office reports a quiet Halloween weekend with five total arrests and three citations over the three days of haunt.

Three arrests were for DUIs, while two were for outstanding warrants.

It continues the downward trend in criminal activity as crowds returned to pre-pandemic levels.

Previous years have also remain relatively relaxed after the community collectively cracked down on safety after the infamous 2012 Halloween weekend that led to 200 arrests.

Santa Barbara Sheriff's contribute the decrease over the past years to the combined efforts of residents, allied agencies, and community stakeholders.

