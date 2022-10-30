Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara County Fire halt forward progress of fire at Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center

SBC Fire

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fire at the Santa Ynez Valley Recycling and Trash Center at 4004 Foxen Canyon Rd around 2:30 p.m Sunday.

Flames from debris spread to two to three acres of surround grass brush, but firefighters from both Santa Barbara County and Los Olivos were able to stop the forward progression of the burn.

The fire has been put out and Santa Barbara County Fire dozers were canceled as SBC works to clear the area and asses damage.

Cause of the fire remain unknown at this time.

Drew Ascione

