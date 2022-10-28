Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
New
Published 5:11 pm

Thriller flashmob plans zombie invasion and performance at Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens Saturday at 2 p.m.

Ralph Waterhouse painting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– World of Dance for Humanity's annual zombie halloween flashmob performance will invade the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens Saturday at 2 p.m.

Apart of the "Thrill the World" celebration of the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson's album, Santa Barbara locals will gather to dance "Thriller", "Beat it", and other famous Halloween dances for the crowd.

A costume dance party will begin before the flashmob at 1 p.m.

All participants paid a one-time $40 donation fee that will be added to the organization's Rwanda Education Fund and Santa Barbara Westside Boys & Girls Club charity funds.

Everyone is welcomed to the free family friendly event to cheer the zombie crowd on and checkout all the cool costumes.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara courthouse sunken gardens
thriller flashmob

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content