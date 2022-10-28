Thriller flashmob plans zombie invasion and performance at Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens Saturday at 2 p.m.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– World of Dance for Humanity's annual zombie halloween flashmob performance will invade the Santa Barbara Courthouse Sunken Gardens Saturday at 2 p.m.

Apart of the "Thrill the World" celebration of the 40th anniversary of Michael Jackson's album, Santa Barbara locals will gather to dance "Thriller", "Beat it", and other famous Halloween dances for the crowd.

A costume dance party will begin before the flashmob at 1 p.m.

All participants paid a one-time $40 donation fee that will be added to the organization's Rwanda Education Fund and Santa Barbara Westside Boys & Girls Club charity funds.

Everyone is welcomed to the free family friendly event to cheer the zombie crowd on and checkout all the cool costumes.