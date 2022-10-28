Free Halloween monster mash returns to Paseo Nuevo shopping center Saturday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The annual Paseo Nuevo Halloween Monster Mash returns to downtown Santa Barbara Saturday with a free trick-or-treating event and haunted alleyway for those brave enough to enter.

Paseo Nuevo ensures a safe family-friendly environment for all to join in the fun this weekend. Trick-or-treating will take place from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a DJ providing a halloween soundtrack to the evening.

While there is no haunted house, the shopping center will offer a creepy corridor featuring all things spooky and a costume dance party. Those with the best costumes will be awarded prizes at random.

Be sure to get there early as the first 300 kids to arrive to the event will receive an entire backpack full of candy.

For more information on the event, click here.