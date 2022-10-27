Harvest Block Party in Downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The public is invited to a Solstice mask-making event at a Harvest Block Party happening Thursday, October 27 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The event is slated for the 700 and 800 blocks of State Street and will include vendors, music, games, pumpkin carving demonstrations, a community dining table and more.

Three local dance groups are scheduled to perform, including World Dance for Humanity.

Information was released to the public along with the announcement that Penny Little has been named as Executive Director of Solstice.

Penny Little, Executive Director of Solstice (Courtesy: Summer Solstice Celebration, Inc.)

“With her deep understanding and commitment to supporting and promoting the arts, as well as her extensive experience as an organizer, her enthusiasm, superb communication skills and in-depth knowledge of Solstice, Penny is the perfect choice to lead the organization and we couldn’t be more thrilled”, said Stacie Bouffard, Board President.