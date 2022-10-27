Goleta Community Center set for major upgrades in 2023

GOLETA, Calif. - The Goleta Community Center at 5679 Hollister Avenue is slated for major upgrades in the new year which will include seismic retrofitting and accessibility improvements.

The goal is to have the work done by Summer of 2023.

“The City Council wants to ensure that this important gathering spot for Goleta meets the needs of the community for years to come," said Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte.

Old Town's landmark building is 100-years-old. Two of the largest rooms in the city-owned building were closed off in January of 2021 because of safety and seismic concerns.

City leaders hope to start the seismic retrofit project right away which will keep the main building closed for several months. Jaime Shaw, Community Relations Assistant, explained (via press release) that certain activities will continue close by.

"Operations in the auxiliary buildings, including the Senior Center Program, the CommUnify/Head Start programs, Rainbow School, Resilience Personal Training, and the Boys and Girls Club will continue as usual."

Once the seismic renovation is complete, work will begin on the sidewalks for disability access improvements. Also, the sewer lines and restrooms in the main building will be brought up to code.

Federal grants from FEMA are funding the majority of the projects. (It is important to note that the Goleta Community Center serves as a shelter during emergencies.)

Additional funds will be needed for future projects and upgrades including interior and exterior paint, repaving the parking lot, replacing the antiquated Gazebo area in the front of the building and, new landscaping.

City leaders encourage those with feedback or questions to contact Shannon Kirn, Management Analyst, at skirn@cityofgoleta.org.