Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 5:05 pm

Dos Pueblos Mock Trial team celebrates third-place finish in Empire Mock Trial invitational

Santa Barbara Unified School District

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Dos Pueblos High School Mock Trial team celebrated a third-place finish at the Empire Mock Trial invitational in Baltimore, Maryland.

The national tournament pulled in teams from all over the country and one from Canada, according to Santa Barbara Unified School District Communications Manager, Ed Zuchelli.

Dos Pueblos placed third, just missing the championship round, after weeks of preparation and three days of "jam-packed competition," said Zuchelli.

"I’m so proud that the mock trial team represented us so well at the national level. We are working to be a school district that’s on the move and building successful people in our community," said Dr. Hilda Maldonado, Santa Barbara Unified’s Superintendent. "These students are living up to that goal."

Zuchelli said that the Empire Team consisted of Edo Barel, Amelia Mendro, Jacob Molina, Maxfield Steele, Lo Zhu, Charlotte Choi, Anastasia Li, Sienna Valentine, and Liam Avolio.

"Being able to argue the law, tour the nation's capital, and even see a baseball game with some of my closest friends was an unforgettable experience I'll treasure for the rest of my life," said senior Edo Barel.

The team's teacher advisor was Hannah Krieshok, and the team was also coached by attorneys Christine Voss and Lisa Rothstein.

"It was extraordinary to allow these hard-working students to travel and compete live at an advanced level," said attorney coach Lisa Rothstein. "Each one of them exceeded our high expectations. As coaches, we could not be prouder."

In addition to the three-day-long competition, the team was able to spend a day in Washington, D.C. where members went to the African American History Museum before heading to the Capitol Building.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
dos pueblos high school
KEYT
mock trial
santa barbara county
Santa Barbara Unified School District
Author Profile Photo

Lily Dallow

Lily Dallow is a digital journalist and assignment editor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Lily, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content