Santa Barbara - South County
GEM Talks focuses on entrepreneurs

GOLETA, Calif. – A GEM Talk took place in a business called "Good Space Coworking" on Wednesday.

The space opened at the start of the pandemic and managed to survive.

The founder wants to connect people with good ideas to venture capital and mentoring.

Mike Silverman said, "We regrouped a little bit and we are going forward with a series on entrepreneurship, we believe that bringing people together to cross pollinate ideas and really excite each other is the best way to get ideas moving forward."

Romi Kadri, an MIT grad and venture capitalist from Capella VC said starts up can start here and stay here.

"We have an incredible ecosystem of professionals that have come out of larger companies whether it is Sonos, Appfolio, Linkedin and Raytheon you name it, said Kadri, "We really have that basis of an eco-system that you have in Silicon Valley or New York or these bigger markets."

People from the community and the city had a chance to network and hear from three speakers.

They plan to hold more events like this quarterly in the New Year.

For more information visit www.goodspacecoworking.com.

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12.

