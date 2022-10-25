Santa Barbara Police Department arrest 32-year-old for Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara Police officers arrested a 32-year-old suspect in the 500 block of East Arrellaga St. around 11:30 a.m. for the Tuesday morning robbery of a CVS store on State Street.

Santa Barbara Police responded to a tripped burglar alarm at a CVS store at 1109 State St. around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Upon arrival, officers found the front glass door broken and searched the property for the suspect who had since fled the scene.

Law enforcement located the whereabouts of the 32-year-old and arrested them in the East Arrellaga Street area.

The suspect was arrested, transported to Santa Barbara Jail for commercial burglary and vandalism, and is being held on a $20,000 bail.