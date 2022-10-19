Santa Barbara to remove green bike markings on State Street Promenade

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The city of Santa Barbara announced Wednesday that it will remove the green bike markings along the State Street Promenade this Thursday and Friday.

The city said that while the green markings successfully directed cyclists near the center of the street, they were less effective in directing pedestrians to the sides of the street.

City officials said the purpose of the markings were to push the cyclists and the pedestrians to these designated parts of the street in efforts to make "user movements more predictable."

Because the markings were not very effective for directing pedestrians, the city said it will remove the markings and explore other options for cyclists and pedestrians to coexist in the promenade.

While the markings are being removed on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 20-21, city officials said to expect traffic delays and detours at State Street intersections from Ortega St to Victoria St from 6 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The city said "as a reminder, please continue to be SAFE ON STATE: All road users to be alert, stop at red lights, keep a safe distance, watch your speeds, and be respectful."