Santa Barbara Housing Authority Family Self-Sufficiency program welcomed a new graduate class Monday.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara honored 17 graduates of the Family Self-Sufficiency (FSS) program in a culmination ceremony Monday.

The five-year FSS program is designed for low-income households to achieve a livable wage and gain socio-economic self-sufficiency with all goals tailored to the specific needs of the family. FSS is offered and available to families who are part of the Section 8 housing program.

Participating families are assigned FSS case managers to help monitor their progress, connect families to resources and support services that assist them in their journey to further economic mobility.

This years graduating class collectively increased the earned income in their households by $339,301 and collected an aggregate total of $229,889 in escrow savings.

Three out of the 17 families are off of Section 8. One graduate Delia Anguiano became a homeowner, while graduate, Lisa Tejeda successfully open their own cater business, Tacos Alegria, and even provided the food at the ceremony.

To learn more, get involved, or participate in the FSS program click here.