Sports fans likely to vote in favor of Prop 27, but local tribal chairman will vote no

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On any given day at Baja Sharkeez on State Street, customers and people just walking by can see baseball, football, surfing, car racing, and other competitions on large-screen TVs.

Proposition 27 would allow people aged 21 and older to bet on those sports and even pop culture competitions online.

Gaming companies would have to work with licensed tribes to offer mobile and online sports betting.

They would both pay fees and taxes to the state that would go to tribes not involved in betting and programs and grants to address gambling addiction, mental health, and the unhoused.

Voter Angela Mohan said she is likely to vote yes because she likes how the tax money raised would be spent.

"I like the fact that they are going to be adding or increasing to housing and mental health because we really need more mental health services, so anything that is going to increase that, I don't like the fact that it is not a large amount but any small amount helps," she said.

Athlete and voter Ivy Frank said she would enjoy placing a bet on beauty pageants or dog shows if it comes to that.

Sports fan Kaya Sunguroglu said people already bet on sports in other states, so why not in California?

But Bill Kracht, a former card club operator in Ventura, said he will vote no if it hurts card clubs.

Kenneth Kahn, the Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians opposes Proposition 27.

"We strongly oppose Prop. 27 because it is a deceptive measure written by out-of-state gambling corporations that want to legalize online sports betting in California," said Kahn. "The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians is part of a coalition of more than 50 tribes that will vote No on Prop. 27."

There is an overlap between Prop. 26 and Prop. 27 that could lead to card club-related lawsuits if they both pass.

Native American tribes favor Prop. 26, which would allow California racetracks to offer in-person sports betting and it would allow tribal casinos to do the same plus add roulette wheels and dice games.

But most of their campaign money is being spent to oppose Prop. 27.

Campaigns for and against both have spent hundreds of millions of dollars.

Your News Channel will have more on Proposition 27 tonight on the news.