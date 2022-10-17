One woman severely injured in single-car rollover off highway 101 near Cat Canyon Monday morning
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– One woman sustained major injury after their SUV rolled over multiple times off highway 101 north of Cat Canyon near 4:30 a.m. Monday morning.
The one-single SUV rolled nearly 100 yards off the highway ejecting the female driver from the car.
Santa Barbara County Fire emergency responders were on scene and a CalStar helicopter attempted to land to airlift the woman to a nearby hospital but fog prevented them from landing. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
The exact cause of the incident remains unclear, but SBC Fire reported that there was a layer of fog in the area.