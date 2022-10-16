Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Trapeze Company partnered with CALM on Sunday to raise funds and awareness..

They called the event Take Flight with CALM.

The Trapeze Company near Haley and East Cota Streets in Santa Barbara offers people aerial fitness opportunities, while CALM's mission is to prevent childhood trauma.

During the free event and fundraiser about 20 kids performed routines they had practiced.

Each child did a different style and jump.

For more information visit calm4kids.org and sbtrapeze.com