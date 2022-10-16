Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 10:48 pm

Santa Barbara Trapeze Company hosts Take Flight with CALM

Trapeze company helps CALM during special event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara Trapeze Company partnered with CALM on Sunday to raise funds and awareness..

They called the event Take Flight with CALM.

The Trapeze Company near Haley and East Cota Streets in Santa Barbara offers people aerial fitness opportunities, while CALM's mission is to prevent childhood trauma.

During the free event and fundraiser about 20 kids performed routines they had practiced.

Each child did a different style and jump.

For more information visit calm4kids.org and sbtrapeze.com

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor of News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content