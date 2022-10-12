Ballot drop boxes officially open in Goleta ahead of November General Election

GOLETA, Calif. – Ballot drop boxes in Goleta and countywide are officially open for voters to drop off their November General Election ballots.

The upcoming election is historic for Goleta as it is the first time the city will be implementing a by-district election system. After a lengthy districting process, the city was decided into four districts with voters only being eligible to vote for the city council candidate running in their district.

The mayor will continue to be elected at large.

Registered voters in the city's first and second districts will have the opportunity to vote in the upcoming November elections, while voters in the third and fourth districts will have to wait until the November 2024 election cycle.

However, all city voters will have the opportunity on two ballot measures next month: Measure B, which is a 1% sales and transaction use tax, and Measure C, which is for a flavored tobacco ban ordinance.

The two official, secure drop boxes in Goleta are open 24 hours a day through election day on Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. One is located at Goleta City Hall, at 130 Cremona Drive, and the Goleta Community Center at the end of the parking lot in front of the building, which is located at 5679 Hollister Avenue.

For an interactive map of all secure ballot drop boxes throughout Santa Barbara County, click here, or for a list of the locations, click here.

For more information on the November Elections across Santa Barbara County, click here.