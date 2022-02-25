Goleta City Council approved first district elections map

GOLETA, Calif. -- The Goleta City Council on Thursday approved the city's first district election map that will be used in the November 2022 elections.

The map splits the city into four districts, with the eastern district seats (District 1 and 2) up for election in November 2022 and the two western district seats (District 3 and 4) up for election in November 2024, according to city spokesman Jaime Shaw.

In the upcoming 2022 and future elections, city voters will only vote for the candidate who represents their district and the mayor will continue to be elected by voters across the entire city, Shaw said.

The redistricting process spanned over the past year, and 55 maps were submitted by members of the public.

The plan chosen was drafted by National Demographics Corporation, but derived from two plans submitted by the public, Shaw said.

The city council will hold a final hearing to adopt the district boundaries and sequencing of the elections at the March 1 meeting.