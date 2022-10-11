Impromptu piano concerts are back in downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – They were a hit in the past and they are striking the right note again in downtown Santa Barbara and along Stearns Wharf – those are the locations where people can have a seat at painted pianos and play.

The pianos were painted at Santa Barbara Community Arts Workshop.

They are located at a variety of locations, including the Lobero Theatre through Oct. 23.

On Saturday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m., there will a pop-up performance on the Lobero piano by Leana Movillion and guests, but players don't have to be concert pianists to enjoy them.

Anyone can be spontaneous and take part.

The pianos were donated to Pianos on State, and the organization is still accepting donations.

Sponsors include the Santa Barbara Bowl, Santa Barbara Beautiful, and the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

We will have more piano playing on the news tonight.

For piano location and donation information, click here.