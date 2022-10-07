Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 5:20 pm

Stephen Foley appointed as new Santa Barbara Superior Court judge

Santa Barbara County

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Stephen Foley as the newest member to sit on the Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Foley was sworn in by presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen in the Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Foley, 51, is no stranger to the courtroom having served in various legal positions from working in the Riverside and Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office to his most recent position as commissioner at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court serving since 2018.

The Los Olivos local fills retired Judge James Voysey vacant seat. Fowley will immediately assume the position in the new year.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara superior court

Drew Ascione

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content