Stephen Foley appointed as new Santa Barbara Superior Court judge

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Governor Gavin Newsom appointed Stephen Foley as the newest member to sit on the Santa Barbara Superior Court.

Foley was sworn in by presiding Judge Gustavo E. Lavayen in the Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Foley, 51, is no stranger to the courtroom having served in various legal positions from working in the Riverside and Santa Barbara District Attorney's Office to his most recent position as commissioner at the Santa Barbara County Superior Court serving since 2018.

The Los Olivos local fills retired Judge James Voysey vacant seat. Fowley will immediately assume the position in the new year.