Goleta receives $1.7 million CAL FIRE grant to help protect local neighborhoods from wildfires

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Goleta announced on Thursday that it received a $1.7 million grant from CAL FIRE Wildfire Prevention Grants Program to reduce the risk of wildfire in local neighborhoods.

The grant will go towards protecting Ellwood Mesa and surrounding areas as a part of the Ellwood Mesa Neighborhoods Hazard Fuel Reduction Project, according to city officials.

This project, according to the city, will create a defensible space buffer on public lands around residences, protect over 3,500 homes from uncontrollable wildfire, conduct a community firesafe education campaign, and protect sensitive wildlife species from wildfire.

“This is great news for Goleta. Our community experienced devastating wildfires in the recent past and this grant award helps us be proactive in addressing the fire risk at Ellwood Mesa and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said George Thomson, City of Goleta’s Parks and Open Space Manager.

Goleta officials said that the work funded by the grant will also address the excessive buildup of dead eucalyptus trees killed by the on-going drought while ensuring monarch butterflies and other wildlife are not harmed.

“Santa Barbara County Fire Department fully supports the project and looks forward to working with the City of Goleta, its residents, and project partners to reduce the likelihood of wildfire at Ellwood Mesa," said Fire Marshal Rob Hazard.

