Four arrested in three separate burglary incidents over the weekend in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Barbara Police Department Combined Communications Center apprehended four burglary suspects over Sept. 24 to Sep. 26.

Over the three-day course, SBPDCC responded to two separate incidents on Saturday Sept. 24 of home invasions in the 1600 block of Shoreline Drive and 2700 block of Clinton Terrace.

The first incident a 29-year-old Summerland resident was discovered in a Shoreline Drive home by the homeowner via a home video surveillance system where they alerted police of the burglary in process.

SBPDCC arrived on scene to find the male suspect in the upstairs bedroom and used K-9 assistance to arrest the man.

An hour after the Shoreline incident, police arrived to Clinton Terrance in response to a family's call of a stranger in their home.

Police were able to arrest the 32-year-old homeless man whose currently being held without bail.

While on Monday Sept. 26, SBPCC arrested a 29-year-old and 26-year-old as the suspects exited a home invasion in progress in the 100 block of Conejo Road.

All were arrested, booked, and being held on various bail amounts. The three burglary incidents are not connected.