Missing woman found Sunday following SBC Fire traffic stop

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– A missing 88-year-old Santa Paula woman was found Sunday morning after being pursued for suspicious driving with damage to their car.

Santa Barbara County Fire reported the woman was found swerving with damage to the front of her car on the 101 highway in Gaviota.

Upon the traffic stop officials were able to identify the driver as the missing person. The woman was first reported missing Saturday night.

CHP officials are now working to reunite the woman with family.