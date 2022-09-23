Skip to Content
Goleta Coastal Cleanup Day collects 10,000 pounds of trash off the coast

City of Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.– Goleta's Coastal Cleanup Day alongside the city's Bulky Items Drop Off event this past Saturday Sept. 17 collected 10,000 pounds of trash as the results roll in.

The events apart of Santa Barbara's Creek Week featured 122 volunteers spanning three Coastal Cleanup locations from Haskell Beach, San Jose Creek, and Ellwood Bluffs & Beach to remove waste from our environment.

Haskell Beach Cleanup

While the Bulky Items Drop Off set a city record for the most cars seen at the event since its beginning at 68 cars.

Santa Barbara County thanks all those that participated and contributed to the large amount of trash collected.

