Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three in 2019 crash receives 45 years to life

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara man convicted of killing three people after intentionally crashing his car into another along Highway 154 in 2019 has been sentenced to 45 years to life in prison, according to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

John Dungan, 31, was convicted on three counts of second-degree murder for killing 34-year-old Vanessa Bley and her two small children, Lucienne Bley Gleason, 2, and Desmond Bley Gleason, four months, in an accident near Cold Spring Bridge on Oct. 25, 2019.

He was sentenced on Monday to 45 years to life in prison – 15 years for each of the three victims.

Dungan was driving a Chevy Camaro along Highway 154 at 119 miles per hour when he drove through Bley's Chevy Volt on Oct. 25, killing all three victims instantaneously.

He previously pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges, but was found guilty of the crimes on Aug. 2, 2022.