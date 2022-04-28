Jury selection for murder trial of Santa Barbara man who killed three in 2019 crash expected to take a few weeks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Jury selection for the murder trial of a Santa Barbara man who is accused of intentionally crashing his car into another car, killing two children and one woman on Highway 154 in October 2019, began at the Santa Barbara Superior Court on Thursday.

Deputy District Attorney Megan Chanda said that the jury selection process is expected to last for a few weeks.

Investigators said that John Dungan, 30, intentionally drove into oncoming traffic near Cold Spring Bridge on Oct. 25, 2019, killing 34-year-old Rebecca Bley and her children, Lucienne Bley Gleason, 2, and Desmond Bley Gleason, four months.

Dungan was also injured in the crash.

He has previously pleaded not guilty to the criminal murder charges that he faces – three counts of first-degree murder and the enhancement of committing a crime while released from custody on a felony charge.