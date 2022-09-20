“Dead To The Last Drop” opens Thursday at the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria

CARPINTERIA, Calif.-Rehearsals are underway for "Dead To The Last Drop."

The interactive murder-mystery has multiple possible endings and the audience will help the cast solve the "who dunnit."

The mystery written by Ken Jones and directed by Asa Olsson is in rehearsals at the Alcazar Theatre in Carpinteria.

The three-act show opens this Thursday at 7 pm. and runs through Sunday with evening and weekend matinees.

The Acazar is a non-profit.

For ticket more information visit thealcazar.org