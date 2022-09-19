Local fire resources in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo awarded grants for wildfire preparedness

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Santa Margarita Fire Department and Direct Relief in Santa Barbara were among 66 local fire departments and resources awarded a portion of $730,000 in wildfire safety grants by The California Fire Foundation and PG&E Corporation Foundation Wildfire Safety and Preparedness Program.

The grants will be used for disaster prevention, preparedness, and response.

Santa Margarita Fire Department in San Luis Obispo was awarded $10,000 for specialized fire equipment, while Direct Relief in Santa Barbara received $15,000 dedicated to personal protective equipment.

Santa Margarita Fire Chief Robert Murach shared the station's excitement about what the money will be used for.

“The Santa Margarita Fire Department is extremely pleased to announce we are the receipt of a grant from the PG&E Corporation Foundation and California Fire Foundation for Wildfire Safety Funding. These funds will be used to purchase radios for firefighters to use during wildfire events. "

The WSPP program aims to meet community demand for wildfire resources.

PG&E South Bay and Central Coast Regional Vice President Teresa Alvarado still recognizes the work ahead.

“It will take all of us working together to combat California’s growing wildfire threat. We’re grateful for the opportunity to again support the California Fire Foundation, and the ongoing efforts of local fire departments and agencies on the Central Coast to help make us all better prepared and more resilient against disasters like wildfires."