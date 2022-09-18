The Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run combines education and fitness for a fun filled Sunday

GOLETA, Calif.– The Goleta Education Foundation held its annual Lemon Run to raise funds to support all nine elementary schools in the Goleta Union School District on Sunday.

Held at Goleta Beach Park, the Lemon Run featured three runs from the 10K Grand Prix, 5K Jr. Grand Prix, and the 1K Fun Run for all ages to participate.

The event also included prizes from local businesses, art for all ages, and food from local farms and Los Arroyos.

If you missed the run this year or want to be involved with the foundation be sure to visit www.goletaeducationfoundation.org.