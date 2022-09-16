Ridley-Tree Cancer Center celebrate five-year milestone in advanced cancer care

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is celebrating the 5th anniversary of the facility dedicated to providing the most advanced cancer care treatment.

Known for the highest quality of care, Ridley-Tree employs a team of 200 physicians committed to the care of their patients through enrollment in clinical trials and investing in the center's Radiation Oncology Department.

Center officials celebrate the progress the center has made in the field of cancer treatment.

Vice President of Oncology Matt Baumann said, “We’ve been able to advance the fight against cancer by improving survival and quality of life for thousands of patients. This is only achieved when high tech meets high touch care. Ridley-Tree Cancer Center is our community’s answer to this need, all in one extraordinary place, close to home.”

The cancer center worked and continues to work in partnership with the Cancer Foundation to reach this milestone and many others in the future.

“Today, we are more capable and better equipped to offer advanced cancer care, from education and prevention, to diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship,” remarked Lori Willis, Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Executive Director.