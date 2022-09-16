Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Goleta Community Center unveils new art makeover from the United Boys and Girls Club

City of Goleta

GOLETA, Calif.– The United Boys and Girls Club in Goleta unveiled five new art creations that will decorate the fence lining the athletic field behind the Goleta Community Center Thursday.

In a PICTURE THIS ribbon cutting event, the group revealed the chosen images that would beautify the fence area they felt most represented the surrounding community.

Artwork by Valery Solis Villegas, Lupita Garcia-Galvan, Dylan Mendoza, Owen Ta and John E. Montoya, all from the Goleta Clubhouse now line the area with their drawings of nature, sports, and community.

City of Goleta

Those involved in organizing the event look forward to future events and more opportunities for those of all ages to showcase themselves in the community.

Goleta Valley Community Center Board President Brian Larinan said, “This adds another element to a beautiful area, one of the gems of Goleta in terms of recreation space. It is a really nice addition to the Goleta Community Center and the United Boys and Girls Club. Thank you to all the artists who submitted their work.”

