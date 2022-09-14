Bishop Diego High School evacuated after call of active shooter, police clear incident and investigate false report

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Police said they cleared the scene after Bishop Garcia Diego High School was evacuated following a 911 report of an active shooter on campus Wednesday.

Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale, public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department, said that there was absolutely zero sign of a shooter or any kind of active scene as of 1:35 p.m.

Police are investigating more into the false report from an unknown caller saying there was an active shooter on campus that had shot multiple people, but Ragsdale said the scene has been cleared.

Ragsdale said police evacuated all students and staff to the Sansum Clinic parking lot at 215 Pesetas Ln, and said that all students and staff were safe and accounted for.

FALSE REPORT of an active shooter at Bishop Diego High School. ALL STUDENTS AND STAFF ACCOUNTED FOR and SAFE. Officers, Deputies and CHP searched the campus. ZERO EVIDENCE of an incident. False report is under investigation. — Santa Barbara Police (@SB_Police) September 14, 2022

SBPD said that police and California highway Patrol officers and Sheriff's deputies searched the scene, and Santa Barbara City Fire cancelled resources as of 1:30 p.m.