Inmate dead at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail Friday night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office reported the death of a female inmate at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail.

35-year-old Kristina Marie Chermak died close to 11 p.m. Friday night after a nurse found her unresponsive and necessary life saving measure were initiated, according to the Sheriff's office.

Chermak was being held at Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail awaiting a mental health evaluation to determine her capacity to stand trial for a March 2022 burglary arrest.

The Santa Barbara native was being housed alone in a cell that night with the initial security checkpoint team indicating no issues earlier in the evening.

It wasn't until medical distribution a half hour after the security check-in that a nurse found an unresponsive inmate.

Wellpath medical, County Fire and American Medical Response all responded, but weren't able to save the woman's life.

The cause of death is currently unknown, but officials say it doesn't appear to be suspicious.