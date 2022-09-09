Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Historic Trust reopens Casa de La Guerra Museum with new features

Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.– Casa de La Guerra Historic Museum reopened to the public Thursday with improvements to the visitor experience.

Following the pandemic closure of the museum, the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, worked to upgrade the tour with period appropriate lighting and bilingual information panels to ensure a fully accessible thematic visit.

Casa de la Guerra immerses visitors in the 19th century Santa Barbara cultural center transporting them back to the Mexican period.

Wanting to checkout the new features or book a ticket, click here.

