Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
today at 10:26 am
Published 10:24 am

Humanitarian Garden project sprouts at Elings Park

Volunteers are working at Eings park on a Humanitarian garden and to reduce invasive plants.
John Palminteri
Volunteers are working at Eings park on a Humanitarian garden and to reduce invasive plants.


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - An effort to deal with food insecurity in Santa Barbara is sprouting up at Elings Park in Santa Barbara.

Volunteers are digging in at a site in coordination with the locally based non-profit, the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade and the White Buffalo Land Trust.

The Bucket Brigade Humanitarian Garden is a seven-acre plot. It is being cultivated to provide community access to fresh produce, gardening and gardening education while encouraging community engagement.
Volunteers from schools and local businesses have been working on the site in a united efforts.

Other projects include removing invasive species and adding native plants in many areas.

Elings Park is located off Las Positas in Santa Barbara. It is 230 acres and the largest community-supported non-profit public park in America.

(More details will be added here later today.)

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3. To learn more about John, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content