Search continues for missing hiker near Gaviota Peak

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office set up a command post near the Gaviota Peak trailhead when a hiker went missing on Sunday afternoon in extreme heat – and they are still searching for him.

They say Tim Sgrignoli, 29 of Ventura, went to get help for his girlfriend after she showed signs of heat exhaustion.

He left her with water and a phone she used to call for help once she found a signal.

She was hoisted to safety around 2 p.m. on Sunday, but Sgrignoli has yet to turn up.

His family, including his mother from Florida, put out a call on social media for help. Volunteers have joined search and rescue crews, but the trail that includes Trespass Trail is closed to other hikers.

Sheriff's Cmdr. Erik Raney said, "This is an all-out search by our Santa Barbara County Volunteer Search and Rescue Team as well as other jurisdictions that have sent their search and rescue teams."

They are still hopeful he can be found alive.

"We have got family and friends of our missing hiker here supporting our search efforts and we are just really hopeful that all of these exhaustive search efforts will lead to positive results," Raney said.

The trail is considered difficult, but not expert.

It includes steep areas without much shade.

"The full loop trail going up the fire road and down Trespass Trail is definitely not for the faint of heart," Raney said.

Search crews, which included dogs from the Nationals Disaster Search Dog Foundation on the first day, have had to take more breaks due to the heat wave.

Cmdr. Raney said the volunteers take time off from their own lives to help and they are committed to finding the missing hikers.

Your News Channel will have more on the ongoing search effort tonight on the news.