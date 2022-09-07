Goleta City Council passes plastic pollution reduction ordinance, prohibiting sale and distribution of single-use plastic and more

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Goleta City Council unanimously voted in favor of a plastic pollution reduction ordinance on Tuesday night, according to city officials.

The ordinance, titled Plastic Waste Reduction Regulations to Address Single-Use Plastics and Polystyrene, updates Goleta’s Municipal Code to prohibit single-use plastic straws, utensils and stirrers.

Officials said that the ordinance prohibits the sale and distribution of certain single-use plastic and polystyrene disposable products in the community, as well as Mylar balloons, to reduce the prevalence of plastic pollution Goleta’s neighborhoods, waterways, and beaches.

"We have the opportunity to be environmental leaders and take action on addressing the plastic pollution problem," said Mayor Paula Perotte. "Goleta residents value clean neighborhoods, beaches, and open space. These are key reasons why we live here. Getting rid of single-use plastics makes sense and is the right thing to do for our coastal community. By taking local action to stop plastic pollution at the source so it doesn’t reach our beaches and the ocean, our city leadership shows our commitment to keeping our beaches clean and healthy for our families and future generations."

City officials said that a grace period is available for businesses to exhaust their existing supply of plastic straws and utensils, polystyrene products, Mylar balloons, and procure alternatives by June 1, 2023.

However, local businesses can apply for extensions for compliance for up to six months after the implementation date.

Goleta provided a list of alternatives and more information on plastic pollution, available through the city's website at www.cityofgoleta.org/PlasticFreeGoleta.

For more information, click here to visit the city's press release.