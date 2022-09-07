California ISO issues another flex alert as heat continues to strain power grid

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As California continues to face a record-breaking heat wave and an all-time high in energy demand, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued yet another flex alert on Wednesday urging residents to conserve energy.

The flex alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday due to the historic demand on the power grid.

During a flex alert, residents are asked to lower electricity use by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, health permitting, avoid using major appliances, and turn off all unnecessary lights. To minimize discomfort and help with grid stability, Californians are also encouraged to pre-cool their homes and use major appliances before 4 p.m. when solar energy is typically abundant.

A flex alert was initially issued on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and has been extended every day since as the heat and people's desire to stay cool strains the power grid.

The California ISO on Tuesday issued a stage three flex alert for the first time since then, meaning that the grid operator could order rotating power outages to lower demand and stabilize the system. The state's demand on Tuesday of over 52 million megawatts was a new high, according to state officials.

"Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," officials said.

Locally, Santa Barbara County provided the following information and list of cooling centers:

In addition to community-based cooling options such as malls, movie theaters, parks, and beaches, the following locations are available to the public to seek relief from the excessive heat:

Carpinteria

Carpinteria Community Library

Open Tuesday-Thursday 9 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Address: 5141 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria 93013

Buellton

Buellton Library

Open Monday and Tuesday 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., Wednesday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Address: 140 West Highway 246, Buellton 93427

Buellton Senior Center

Open daily 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.; please call first to ensure staff are available - 805-688-4571

- 805-688-4571 Address: 164 West Highway 246, Buellton 93427

All individuals welcome regardless of age

Goleta

Goleta Library

Open 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. | Tuesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. | Friday-Saturday, 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. | Sunday

Address: 500 N. Fairview Ave, Goleta 93117

Cuyama

Cuyama Library

Open Monday and Wednesday 2:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Address: 4689 Highway 166, New Cuyama 93254

Santa Maria

Santa Maria Public Library

Open Mondays through Thursdays: 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays: 10:00 to 6:00 p.m.

Address: 421 S McClelland St, Santa Maria 93454

Town Center Mall

Open daily 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Address: 371 Town Center E, Santa Maria 93454

Santa Ynez Valley

St. Mark’s-In-The-Valley Church

Open Daily 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. during the excessive heat warning

Address: 2901 Nojoqui Ave at Alamo Pintado Ave, Los Olivos 93441

If you are an individual who has a disability or other access or functional need (DAFN), and require transportation to a cooling center, contact 2-1-1 or a paratransit provider near you:

During this heatwave, Easy Lift is offering rides free of charge to/from cooling centers and other heat relief sites such as movie theaters to DAFN individuals. No reservations required, though services are limited. Call for availability.