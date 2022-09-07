Skip to Content
California ISO issues another flex alert as heat continues to strain power grid

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – As California continues to face a record-breaking heat wave and an all-time high in energy demand, the California Independent System Operator (ISO) issued yet another flex alert on Wednesday urging residents to conserve energy.

The flex alert is in effect from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday due to the historic demand on the power grid.

During a flex alert, residents are asked to lower electricity use by setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, health permitting, avoid using major appliances, and turn off all unnecessary lights. To minimize discomfort and help with grid stability, Californians are also encouraged to pre-cool their homes and use major appliances before 4 p.m. when solar energy is typically abundant.

A flex alert was initially issued on Wednesday, Aug. 31, and has been extended every day since as the heat and people's desire to stay cool strains the power grid.

The California ISO on Tuesday issued a stage three flex alert for the first time since then, meaning that the grid operator could order rotating power outages to lower demand and stabilize the system. The state's demand on Tuesday of over 52 million megawatts was a new high, according to state officials.

"Energy reduction during a Flex Alert can prevent further emergency measures, including rotating power outages," officials said.

Locally, Santa Barbara County provided the following information and list of cooling centers:

In addition to community-based cooling options such as malls, movie theaters, parks, and beaches, the following locations are available to the public to seek relief from the excessive heat:

Carpinteria

Carpinteria Community Library

Buellton

Buellton Library

Buellton Senior Center

Goleta

Goleta Library

Cuyama

Cuyama Library

Santa Maria

Santa Maria Public Library

Town Center Mall

Santa Ynez Valley

St. Mark’s-In-The-Valley Church 

If you are an individual who has a disability or other access or functional need (DAFN), and require transportation to a cooling center, contact 2-1-1 or a paratransit provider near you:

During this heatwave, Easy Lift is offering rides free of charge to/from cooling centers and other heat relief sites such as movie theaters to DAFN individuals.  No reservations required, though services are limited.  Call for availability.

