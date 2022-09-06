Whale watching excursion thrills passengers with Orca sighting

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A pod of Orcas (or killer whales) was spotted off the coast of Santa Barbara County over the Labor Day weekend.

The captain of the Condor Express came across five killer whales on Sunday, feeding not far offshore in the water between Goleta and Gaviota, thrilling those on the whale watching excursion.

Each year, Orca whales migrate south to their breeding grounds. Experts said this particular pod is called the CA-122's.

News Channel producer Kiani Hildebrandt was onboard the Condor Express at the time and helped facilitate getting the video, shot by Adam Ernster, to our news team so it could be shared with our viewers.

Click here to track their journey -- and those of other whales around the world -- online.