Santa Barbara - South County
Santa Barbara Zoo: Animals get icy treats as western heat wave continues 

Lioness Felicia at the Santa Barbara Zoo sinks her teeth into a juicy lunch.
Patricia Martellotti / KEYT
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Humans are not the only ones affected by the heat this week, Lioness Felicia and the other zoo animals are too!

The Santa Barbara Zoo said its employees are helping cool their animals by feeding them all kinds of ice cold treats, and sneaking ice cubes into the animals' meals.

"It is definitely gonna be a little bit preferred over the ice, but thankfully (with) a lot of food items, you’re gonna get a lot of hydration in that as well," said animal nutritionist Trent Barnhart of the SB Zoo.

Zoo employees said this helps keep the animals extra hydrated at this time of the year.

Trent said some of the animal are cooling down with 200 pounds of ice cubes along with several ice blocks.

Patricia Martellotti

Lily Dallow

