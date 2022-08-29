Paid internships for teens offered at Santa Barbara Public Library

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Public Library is offering teens two paid internship tracks at the Central and Eastside Libraries.

The Santa Barbara Public Library has expanded its two-year pilot program providing recruited teens the choice of a Library Services Support or Teen Entrepreneurship track designed for young adults to develop career skills while still exploring their interests.

The Library Services Support route trains interns on the administrative duties from IT programming to social media marketing used to contribute to ongoing Library projects.

Interns can also gain experience from the Maker Entrepreneurship track where interns learn and focus on developing a business plan from conception to prototype.

The Santa Barbara Public Library will recruit potential interns for one team of five for five seasonal cohorts. The first cohort occurs between September and December. Those following will be held beginning January 2023.

All interested can apply here. Applications close Sept. 2, 2022 at 5 p.m.