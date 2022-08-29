Kin Bakeshop grows its business and loyal following

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More 100 people lined up last Saturday morning, as they have nearly every Saturday for about a year, eager to get their hands -- and mouths -- on fresh, specialty donuts.

"So worth the wait!" said Courtney Hazard.

Alexa Root (left) and Courtney Hazard (right) holding a Yuzu Matcha donut and an Einspanner coffee (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Hazard and her friend, Alexa Root, spent more than an hour in a line that snaked around Your Choice Restaurant off upper State Street.

Instagram and word of mouth are credited for Kin Bakeshop's loyal and growing customer base at its weekly pop-up.

"These are my favorite doughnuts," said Root. "You have to be here like at 9:00 in the morning, they start selling them at 10:00, only two per person."

"Different flavors each time," Hazard chimed in.

A customer adds a specialty coffee to her order (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Root and Hazard showed off their favorite donuts and coffees from the ever-changing menu.

"This one’s Yuzu Matcha and then that's an Einspanner (a Viennese coffee). We also got the Guava Cream Cheese and they also have Crème Brûlée as well and a White Chocolate Raspberry."

At one point a dollop of cream from the Einspanner cup plopped on Hazard's slacks, prompting a big laugh from both women.

The owners, Will and Tommy, are working to open a permanent donut shop off Turnpike Road, hopefully in the next month or so.

Their social media announced the next pop-up will be Saturday, September 10 so the owners can enjoy a much-deserved break.

Saturday's line for Kin Bakeshop wrapped around nearly the entire building (Beth Farnsworth/KEYT)

Click here to learn more about Kin Bakeshop.