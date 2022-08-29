Kin Bakeshop grows its business and loyal following
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - More 100 people lined up last Saturday morning, as they have nearly every Saturday for about a year, eager to get their hands -- and mouths -- on fresh, specialty donuts.
"So worth the wait!" said Courtney Hazard.
Hazard and her friend, Alexa Root, spent more than an hour in a line that snaked around Your Choice Restaurant off upper State Street.
Instagram and word of mouth are credited for Kin Bakeshop's loyal and growing customer base at its weekly pop-up.
"These are my favorite doughnuts," said Root. "You have to be here like at 9:00 in the morning, they start selling them at 10:00, only two per person."
"Different flavors each time," Hazard chimed in.
Root and Hazard showed off their favorite donuts and coffees from the ever-changing menu.
"This one’s Yuzu Matcha and then that's an Einspanner (a Viennese coffee). We also got the Guava Cream Cheese and they also have Crème Brûlée as well and a White Chocolate Raspberry."
At one point a dollop of cream from the Einspanner cup plopped on Hazard's slacks, prompting a big laugh from both women.
The owners, Will and Tommy, are working to open a permanent donut shop off Turnpike Road, hopefully in the next month or so.
Their social media announced the next pop-up will be Saturday, September 10 so the owners can enjoy a much-deserved break.
Click here to learn more about Kin Bakeshop.