Westmont College fall semester orientation begins this weekend

MONTECITO, Calif. – Westmont College welcomes its new upcoming class of 2026 – including its largest pool of transfers in its history – to campus starting Thursday to begin orientation. The college's orientation will last through Sunday, Aug. 28.

The various 320 first-year students and 70 transfers from 15 countries and 34 U.S. states join Westmont for the fall term.

Irene Neller, Vice President of Enrollment, Marketing, and Communications, expressed her enthusiasm for the diverse incoming class.

"We're thrilled to welcome the class of 2026...These students come with inspirational stories, impressive academic profiles, and incredible leadership qualities," she said.

The new incoming class expands Westmont's new accelerated nursing program, adding 20 new students to the program's second cohort, compared to the original eight that began in January.

Those passing by can expect to see families moving students into residence halls Thursday and potentially catch a glimpse of Westmont's traditional "First Walk" through the Kerrwood Lawn where commencement takes place for new students to anticipate their future accomplishments.