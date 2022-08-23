Skip to Content
The return of Goleta’s Dam Dinner hosts dozens of local vendors and over 500 hundred residents

City of Goleta

GOLETA, Calif. – The Lake Los Carneros Dam saw the return of hundreds of Goleta vendors and residents for the city's annual Dam Dinner following a three-year pause of the event.

Over 500 returning and first-time visitors joined in the casual neighborhood hangout with friends and family passing previous years turnout.

Mayor Paula Perotte celebrated the return of such large crowd, "I am so glad to see people come back to this special event."

Local vendors including Goleta founded Kona Ice and Elubia's Kitchen serviced the crowd as visitors enjoyed Santa Barbara Face Painting among other activities.

If you missed this years #BestDamDinner that broke records, the dinner's founders - the Goleta Valley Historical Society alongside the City of Goleta - will see you next year!

