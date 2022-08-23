Santa Barbara Unified School Board approves Memorandum of Understanding regarding law enforcement on school campuses

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Santa Barbara Unified School District Board members voted unanimously to approve of a Memorandum of Understanding or MOU between the the district and the Sheriff's Office and the City of Goleta regarding law enforcement on school campuses.

Student Board Member Kavya Surech who attends San Marcos High School said, "We are taking strides in the right direction. I think it is time that we remember that students are not the threat."

Surech said its time to recognize signs of mental health issues as behaviors rather than crimes.

"I would hope that the adults know how to talk to someone having a bad day and do not have to resort to calling law enforcement on campus which could lead to serious escalation and profiling of many students on campus."

She said officers can still protect the school from threats.

Another speaker said mental health resources should be the first line of support.

Board member Laura Capps called it a compromise and she said it's important to see the good intentions on both sides.

Students started supporting "Cops off Campus" in October before the Uvalde Elementary School shooting in Texas.

Capps said it was important to keep guns locked and out of the hands of children.

The MOU still needs to be approved by the Goleta City Council and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Once approved it will give principals a channel of communication to call for armed officers when needed rather than having them on campus at all times in the form of school resource officers.

The issue will continue to evolve.

For more information visit sbunified.org where there is a Youtube link to the public comments before the unanimous vote.