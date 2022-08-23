Sansum Clinic celebrates success of Camp Wheez children’s camp

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Sansum Clinic hosted 19 children diagnosed with asthma for its 45th annual Camp Wheez, providing them a week of fun and asthma education.

The free community program gives kids the opportunity to learn long-term asthma management treatment while playing water games and other classic camp games. The combination of health and fun at Camp Wheez explores how our lung works by studying pig lungs to enjoying smoothies.

High-school volunteers including past attendees of Camp Wheez take the group through the journey of learning to manage and improve asthma symptoms in a community of understanding.

For more information about Camp Wheez and how you can support it, click here or contact the Sansum Clinic Health Resource Center at 805-681-7672.