Police arrest 20-year-old man in Isla Vista for possession of three “ghost guns” amongst six other felonies

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Police arrested a 20-year-old Lompoc man in Isla Vista for the possession of three "ghost guns" as well as six other felonies, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they responded to a 911 call on Aug. 14 after the 20-year-old brandished, assaulted, and criminally threatened a man with a handgun when he was asked to leave a residential party in Isla Vista.

Raquel Zick, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said that the deputies were not able to find the Lompoc man that night, but through their follow-up investigation they were able to identify him.

On Saturday at 12:51 a.m., Isla Vista Foot Patrol deputies saw the 20-year-old driving on Del Playa Drive and followed him until they eventually pulled him over on Storke Rd at Hollister Ave in Goleta.

Zick said the deputies found two 15-year-old male passengers in the car with the Lompoc man, both carrying concealed, loaded "ghost guns."

Police determined that the 20-year-old had given his gun to one of the teenagers to avoid being caught in possession of the loaded fire arm.

The deputies issued the juveniles with citations for weapons possession violations and released them to their parents, according to Zick.

As for the 20-year-old, Zick said that deputies booked him at the Main Jail for the following: felon in possession of a firearm (felony), felon in possession of ammunition (felony), assault with a deadly weapon – firearm (felony), brandishing a firearm (felony), criminal threats (felony), child endangerment (felony), possession of narcotics while armed with a loaded firearm (felony), possession of an un-serialized firearm (misdemeanor) and contributing to the delinquency of a minor (misdemeanor).

Furthermore, the Lompoc man was also on felony probation for illegal gun possession and participation in a criminal street gang, according to Zick.

The 20-year-old is being held on an enhanced bail of $250,000 according to the sheriff's office.